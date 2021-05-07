Canada willing to discuss COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver -statement By Reuters



© Reuters. Healthcare workers prepare doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, which was authorized by Canada to be used for children aged 12 to 15, at Woodbine Racetrack pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 5, 2021. REUT



OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Friday said that it was ready to discuss an intellectual property rights (IP) waiver for COVID-19 vaccines while it also recognized the importance of protecting IP and the integral role industry played in developing the medicines.

“Canada is ready to discuss proposals on a waiver for intellectual property (IP) protection, particular to COVID-19 vaccines, under the WTO Agreement on TRIPS,” International Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement.

“Our government firmly believes in the importance of protecting IP and recognizes the integral role that industry has played in innovating to develop and deliver life-saving COVID-19 vaccines.”