Brazil’s real up almost 4% this week, biggest weekly rise since December

BRASILIA — Brazil’s real hit a four-month high on Friday, rounding off its strongest week of the year after surprisingly solid retail sales figures for March cooled fears that a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might be pushing the economy into reverse.

Also benefiting from the tailwinds from this week’s interest rate hike, the real rose to close trading at 5.2271 per dollar . That was up around 1% on the day and almost 4% on the week, its biggest weekly rise in five months. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)