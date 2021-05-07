Bragg Gaming Signs Deal with Logrand Entertainment Group in Mexico

Article content Extends global presence and strengthens foothold in Latin American markets through content deal with Logrand’s Strendus Casino brand Global B2B gaming technology provider Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming has signed an agreement with Logrand Entertainment Group, in which ORYX content will be made available to players through Logrand’s online brand Strendus Casino in Mexico. The agreement is key to Bragg’s strategy of extending its presence globally, including the emerging Latin American market. Founded in 2005, Logrand operates 10 land-based casinos in Mexico. Its online brand Strendus Casino was introduced in 2018 and has since grown to become a leading player with over 150,000 active customers. Strendus offers clients a wide range of products including more than 700 casino games, sportsbook, lottery products, table games and e-sports betting. The deal with ORYX will see the operator significantly expand its casino and lottery offerings. “Further strengthening our foothold in Mexico is key for us as we continue to expand our position as a global supplier,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “Strendus Casino is a reputable and well-known brand in the Mexican market and we’re thrilled to extend their offering with engaging and entertaining content from our sought-after RGS studios.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We pride ourselves in offering a comprehensive product to our customers,” said Eduardo Pelaez, Online Products Manager at Logrand Entertainment Group. “Our casino tab and lottery offering will become a lot more attractive with the addition of ORYX’s dynamic content.” Strendus players will gain access to ORYX’s exclusive RGS content, which provides unique, top-performing and localized content for all player types, from studios including GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, Peter & Sons, and Arcadem. The operator will also soon implement ORYX’s portfolio of virtual lottery products. Strendus will also be able to utilize ORYX’s player engagement and data tools via the industry-leading ORYX Hub, including real-time leaderboards, free rounds, tournaments, jackpots, quests and achievements – features that have proven to drive player engagement, conversion, retention, loyalty and value. ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and its content is certified or approved in 18 major jurisdictions. ORYX was recently awarded an ISO/IEC 27001 certificate, underlying its commitment to information security. About Bragg Gaming Group Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. Since its inception in 2012, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe and North America and is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios. Through ORYX, Bragg is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions. Underpinning its commitment to information security, Bragg’s ORYX Gaming was recently awarded an ISO/IEC 27001 certificate. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release may contain forward-looking statements or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or describes a “goal”, or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company’s forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the business of Bragg; the countercyclical growth of the business of Bragg; the regulatory regime governing the business of Bragg; the operations of the Company; the products and services of the Company; Bragg’s customers; acquisition opportunities; the growth of Bragg’s business, which may not be achieved or realized within the time frames stated or at all; and the anticipated size and/or revenue associated with the gaming market globally. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; realization of growth estimates, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Bragg to implement its business strategies; competition; economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices; the estimated size of the gaming market globally; changes in customer demand; disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software; natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes; and risks related to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005125/en/ Contacts For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group

info@bragg.games For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Keera Hart, Kaiser & Partners Communications

keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com

905.580.1257 For investor enquiries, please contact:

David Gentry

dgentry@bragg.games

1-800-733-2447

407-491-4498 #distro

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.