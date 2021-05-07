BMW confirms outlook, but says rest of 2021 to be volatile By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A staff member stands near a BMW M3 GT2 vehicle displayed at the BMW booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
LONDON (Reuters) – BMW on Friday reiterated its full-year profit margin outlook, but said that it expected the rest of the year to remain volatile and that rising raw material costs could hurt earnings moving forward.
The German carmaker said that sales of its electrified vehicle models more than doubled in the first quarter, where it also benefited from higher prices and strong demand in China.
