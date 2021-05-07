Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.27% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.27%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Webjet Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.42% or 0.33 points to trade at 4.78 at the close. Meanwhile, Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:) added 7.26% or 1.05 points to end at 15.51 and Corporate Travel Managment Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.31% or 1.06 points to 17.86 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.77% or 3.57 points to trade at 42.38 at the close. Nearmap Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.97% or 0.090 points to end at 1.720 and Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.14% or 4.12 points to 95.38.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 699 to 672 and 394 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 7.26% to 11.585.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.28% or 5.15 to $1820.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.26% or 0.17 to hit $64.88 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.31% or 0.21 to trade at $68.30 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.14% to 0.7768, while AUD/JPY fell 0.08% to 84.78.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 90.828.