AstraZeneca weighs seeking full U.S. approval for COVID-19 shot: WSJ By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A vial of the AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen in a general practice of a doctor, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) Plc may skip asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, and instead pursue the more time-intensive application for a full-fledged license to sell the shot, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Such a step would further delay any rollout of the British drugmaker’s shots in the United States, according to the report https://on.wsj.com/3eWvrry, which cited people familiar with the matter.
