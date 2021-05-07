Almost twice as much ETH locked in DeFi as on exchanges: Glassnode By Cointelegraph

Almost twice as much ETH locked in DeFi as on exchanges: Glassnode
Ether is being locked up in decentralized finance contracts at an accelerating rate this year, while the amount held on centralized exchanges continues to fall.
On May 7, on-chain analytics provider, Glassnode, shared a chart comparing the number of Ether deposited in Ethereum-based smart contracts to the number of ETH held on centralized exchanges over the past 17 months.
