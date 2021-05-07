Airbus Jan-April jetliner deliveries rose 25% By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is seen on a building in Toulouse, France, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe



PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus delivered 45 jets in April, bringing its total so far this year to 170 – up 25% from the same period of 2020 when airlines were reeling from the first shock of COVID-19.

The European planemaker said it had won 48 orders in April – led by a previously reported order for 25 A321neo jets from Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) – and taken 22 new cancellations.

So far this year Airbus has won 87 orders while seeing the underlying total dive into negative territory when adjusted for cancellations, with a net tally of minus 35 orders.

In the latest period for which data is available, rival Boeing (NYSE:) delivered 77 airplanes in the first quarter and won 282 new orders, or 69 after adjusting for cancellations.