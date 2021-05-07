AIG plans to use IPO to sell 19.9% stake in life and retirement unit By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York’s financial district March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
NEW YORK (Reuters) – American International Group (NYSE:) INC has decided to use an IPO to sell a 19.9% stake of its life and retirement business, chief executive officer Peter Zaffino said Friday, dashing prospects for potential bidders that had included Athene Holding (NYSE:) Ltd.
The life and retirement unit, which sells insurance and annuities, reported $941 million in adjusted pretax income in the first quarter, up 57% from a year ago, AIG said on Thursday. But premiums fell by 53% to $600 million.
