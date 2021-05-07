7th Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group on June 21 and 22, 2021 By Cointelegraph

7th Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group on June 21 and 22, 2021
The seventh edition of the world-renowned flagship Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group is taking place on June 21 and 22, 2021, in Dubai. This edition’s theme is “Celebrating DeFi and NFTs” and will boast an amazing line up of speakers including keynote addresses by His Excellency Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre; Hubertus Thonhauser, chairman of the board at the Tezos Foundation; Fiorenzo Manganiello, partner at Lian Group and many others.
The event is an exclusive closed-door congress that can be attended by invitation only. Agora will be hosting more than 100 investors and 30 sponsors.
