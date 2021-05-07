3 Top Internet Stocks to Power Your Portfolio Higher By StockNews



The application of advanced technological solutions across several industries has been increasing at a rapid pace thanks to the ongoing, widespread industrial and social digital transformation. Because remote working is here to stay even in the post-pandemic environment, we think it is wise to bet on Dropbox (NASDAQ:), Box (BOX) and Shutterstock (NYSE:). They offer solutions that facilitate remote working. Let’s discuss.It’s no secret that the pace of digitalization has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. And because many pandemic-driven trends are expected to continue even in the post-pandemic world, companies that facilitate remote working are expected to benefit this year and beyond. Internet-based service providers are expected to benefit from increasing IT spending. According to Gartner (NYSE:), worldwide IT spending is expected to reach $4.1 trillion in 2021.

While it’s hard to predict how demand for these companies’ services will change post pandemic, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in several countries indicates that remote working will continue for the foreseeable future, which should bode well for these companies.

So, we think it is wise to bet on Dropbox, Inc. (DBX), Box, Inc. (BOX), and Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK). We think their market dominance and consistent product innovation should help these companies thrive in the coming months.

