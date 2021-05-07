2 Investment Management Stocks to Buy in May, 2 to Avoid By StockNews

Matilda Colman
2 Investment Management Stocks to Buy in May, 2 to Avoid

Increasing capital market activities amid the economic recovery and a favorable stock market suggest rosy prospects for companies that provide investment management and/or brokerage services. Fundamentally sound stocks in this space, Goldman Sachs (GS) and Piper Sandler (PIPR), could be solid bets now. Conversely, given Lazard’s (LAZ) and Cowen’s (COWN) uncertain prospects, it could be wise to wait for more convincing developments before betting on them. Let’s take a look.An increase in capital market activities amid the fast-paced U.S. economic recovery and a bullish stock market are spurring increased demand for investment banking and brokerage services. And as the government continues to deliver financial support to the markets, investment banking and financial services providers should benefit from increasing business activities that require their services.

Indeed, the global investment banking market is expected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to $111.45 billion in 2021.

However, not all companies in this space are well positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. With strong cash balance and fundamental strength, The Goldman Sachs Group , Inc. (NYSE:) and Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) could make the most of the current business environment. In contrast, Lazard Ltd (NYSE:) and Cowen Inc. (COWN) don’t appear to be in a position to similarly capitalize on the industry’s growth potential.

