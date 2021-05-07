2 Buy-Rated Big Data Stocks to Own for the 5G Revolution By StockNews



2 Buy-Rated Big Data Stocks to Own for the 5G Revolution



The 5G revolution is expected to drive the growth of cloud computing and data analytics in the coming months as most industries exploit faster execution. As such, we think big-data stocks Teradata (TDC) and Cloudera (NYSE:) could witness solid upside in the coming months. Read on.The ongoing 5G revolution is projected to boost the usage of cloud computing and data analytics in the near term as the new technology facilitates improvements in artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and Internet of Things (IoT).

The global big data market is expected to grow at a 10.6% CAGR to hit $229.40 billion by 2025. Given 5G’s speed and data transfer capacity, almost every industry is expected to adopt the standard, triggering the so-called fourth industrial revolution globally.

As the commercial deployment of 5G across the country continues, big data companies are expected to witness surging demand for their software and services. We think that investors looking to capitalize on this trend could do well by investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:) and Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR).

