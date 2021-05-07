13 Actors Who Didn’t Get Along With Their Co-Stars



Bryan Bedder / Getty Images



They’ve been the subject of feud rumors for years but things reached a boiling point in 2018 after Kim declined to do a third SATC film. The drama escalated even further after Kim’s brother died and SJP publicly extended her condolences. Kim responded with a bombshell Instagram post, writing in part: “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”