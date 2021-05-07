13 Actors Who Didn’t Get Along With Their Co-Stars

1.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall may have been BFFs on Sex and the City, but their real-life drama was explosive.


They’ve been the subject of feud rumors for years but things reached a boiling point in 2018 after Kim declined to do a third SATC film. The drama escalated even further after Kim’s brother died and SJP publicly extended her condolences. Kim responded with a bombshell Instagram post, writing in part: “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”

2.

Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice have long faced feud rumors ever since they starred in Victorious together.


From that infamous “I think we ALL sing” video to some alleged social media posts wherein Ariana blamed Victoria for the show’s cancellation, the former Nickelodeon stars still can’t shake the rumors of a rift between them. And Victoria stoked those flames as recently as 2019, when she posted that she was leaving Coachella early — right before Ariana’s show.

3.

Patrick Dempsey and Isaiah Washington had a fierce argument on the set of Grey’s Anatomy, which some outlets reported led to a “violent brawl.”


Isaiah has since denied that punches were thrown but confirmed that their spat was ugly, telling People, “We were like two baseball players… nose-to-nose. We had a difference of opinions while working on set but we’ve resolved it… I’ve never been that close to [Patrick] before. He has really pretty blue eyes.” Isaiah was later fired from the show, allegedly for using an anti-gay slur during that fight.

4.

Former Star Trek co-stars George Takei and William Shatner have frequently gone after each other in the press.


William has called George “psychotic” and publicly complained about not being invited to his wedding. George, in response, told the New York Times that William was “not a team player” on the set of Star Trek: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s everybody contributing to it. But Bill is a wonderful actor and he knows it, and he likes to have the camera on him all the time.”

5.

Megan Mullally and Debra Messing spent years playing friends on Will & Grace but their behind-the-scenes relationship was allegedly not so friendly.


Neither actor has directly confirmed their feud but Megan spoke out about being “bullied” at work, and the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. A producer later told Entertainment Weekly: “It was not an easy year, but the permanent legacy of the show is much more important to us than any temporary squabble that would take place on the stage.”

6.

In her memoir, Naya Rivera reflected on how her friendship with Lea Michele went downhill after she started getting bigger storylines on Glee.


Naya wrote, “I think Rachel — erm, I mean Lea — didn’t like sharing the spotlight… It seemed like she blamed me for anything and everything that went wrong. If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of Season 6.”

7.

While Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny had an onscreen romance in The X-Files, they often butted heads behind the scenes.


They’re on better terms today but Gillian told the Guardian: “There were definitely periods when we hated each other. Hate is too strong a word. We didn’t talk for long periods of time. It was intense, and we were both pains in the arse for the other at various times.”

8.

Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj had a notorious rivalry while serving as judges on American Idol.


In 2012, a leaked cellphone video showed the two icons in a tense shouting match, with Nicki at one point shouting, “I told them I’m not fucking putting up with her fucking highness over there.” Mariah responded by calling her a “crazy bitch” and a “3-year-old.”

9.

Will Smith did not get along with Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Viv on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and their feud eventually led to her being ousted from the show and replaced with another actor.


Last year, the two finally made peace on camera, after Janet explained how Will’s actions damaged her career: “Words can kill. I lost everything. Reputation. Everything. And I understand you were able to move forward, but you know those words, calling a Black woman difficult in Hollywood, is the kiss of death. And it’s hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in this business.”

10.

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush had a whirlwind romance — and then a divorce — all while filming One Tree Hill.


In a 2014 interview, Andy Cohen asked Sophia whether she and Chad still keep in touch, and she threw some shade in response: “That’s such an interesting question. But my mother once said to me that if you don’t have anything nice to say, not to say anything at all. … To all the other co-stars who’ve worked it out, more power to you.”

11.

Charlie Sheen and Selma Blair had major behind-the-scenes drama while filming Anger Management.


In 2013, Deadline reported that Charlie had fired Selma from his FX series via a text in which he called her the c-word. This allegedly happened after she made complaints about his work ethic on set. Charlie later said some nasty stuff about Selma in an interview on Watch What Happens Live.

12.

Despite their characters’ onscreen marriage, Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic reportedly didn’t get along on the set of Castle.


According to sources close to production, things allegedly got so bad that the actors stopped speaking to each other and the network forced them to get counseling together. Stana was eventually let go from the series; although the show was canceled a few weeks later anyway.

13.

Freddie Prinze Jr. openly admits that he hated working with Kiefer Sutherland on 24 and that the experience made him want to quit acting.


Freddie dragged his former co-star in a 2014 interview with ABC News, saying, “I did 24. It was terrible. I hated every moment of it. Kiefer was the most unprofessional dude in the world. That’s not me talking trash. I’d say it to his face. I think everyone who’s worked with him has said that… I just wanted to quit the business after that. So I just sort of stopped.”

