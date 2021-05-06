Yuan weakens to 1-week low as market plays catch-up with firmer dollar

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased to a one-week

low against the dollar on the first trading day after the long

Labor Day holiday, as investors played catch-up with broad

strength in the greenback in global markets.

Domestic currency traders said the yuan continues to track

movements in the dollar, which hovered below a two-week high on

Thursday, consolidating ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that may

provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will dial back

monetary stimulus.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4895 per dollar, 223 pips

or 0.34% weaker than the previous fix last Friday of 6.4672 and

the softest since April 27.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800

per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4846 at one point, the

weakest since April 28. By midday, spot yuan was changing hands

at 6.4797, 52 pips softer than the previous late session close.

Traders said while the yuan’s broad trend remained largely

dependent on the global dollar index, sentiment was buoyed by a

strong rebound in tourism revenue during the long holiday,

suggesting consumption and economic recovery continued to gather

steam.

Official data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism