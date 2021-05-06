Yale chief investment officer Swensen dies of cancer By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Old Campus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

BOSTON (Reuters) – David Swensen, who spent more than three decades managing one of the world’s best performing college endowments as Yale University’s chief investment officer, has died of cancer, the university said.

“David served our university with distinction. He was an exceptional colleague, a dear friend, and a beloved mentor to many in our community. Future generations will benefit from his dedication, brilliance, and generosity,” Yale president Peter Salovey said in a statement.

Swensen pioneered investments in hedge funds, private equity and real estate, creating a model, known as the “Yale Model,” that many endowments have sought to emulate over the years. The endowment was valued at $31.2 billion in June, 2020.

Swensen, who earned a Ph.D. in economics from Yale, returned to his alma mater in 1985 after working on Wall Street for several years. He was 67.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR