XRP Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com

Investing.com – was trading at $1.53923 by 22:32 (02:32 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.16% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 4.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $70.98704B, or 3.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.53903 to $1.62134 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.34%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $13.60099B or 4.69% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3549 to $1.7600 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 53.21% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,821.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.80% on the day.

was trading at $3,433.08 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.47%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,051.55557B or 44.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $400.31506B or 16.93% of the total cryptocurrency market value.