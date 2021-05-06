XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



© Reuters. XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.70240 by 12:07 (16:07 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.48% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 5.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $75.63844B, or 3.16% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.59670 to $1.76001 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 19.62%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $15.26097B or 5.87% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3549 to $1.7600 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 48.26% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,156.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.79% on the day.

was trading at $3,589.63 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.47%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,067.72534B or 44.67% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $411.04469B or 17.20% of the total cryptocurrency market value.