Why C-suite execs are pursuing blockchain By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Blockchain is seen as a major area of interest by enterprises looking to invest in deep tech solutions, a new report suggests.

An industry-wide survey conducted by quantum computing firm Seeqc revealed that 67% of executive decision-makers feared falling behind competitors when it comes to emerging technologies. With this in mind, 57% of large enterprises are actively developing deep tech solutions in order to solve specific business problems, and blockchain is among their top five areas of interest.