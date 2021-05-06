Why C-suite execs are pursuing blockchain By Cointelegraph

Deep tech: Why C-suite execs are pursuing blockchain
Blockchain is seen as a major area of interest by enterprises looking to invest in deep tech solutions, a new report suggests.
An industry-wide survey conducted by quantum computing firm Seeqc revealed that 67% of executive decision-makers feared falling behind competitors when it comes to emerging technologies. With this in mind, 57% of large enterprises are actively developing deep tech solutions in order to solve specific business problems, and blockchain is among their top five areas of interest.
