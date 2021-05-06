Wall Street Opens Mixed; Moderna, BioNTech Tumble on Waver News; Dow up 56 Pts By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Thursday, supported by fresh evidence of a strengthening labor market recovery, but the narrow range of the main indices belied some sharp movements among individual stocks.

By 9:43 AM ET (1343 GMT), the was up 55 points,. or 0.2%, at 34,285 points, while the was up only 0.1% and the was down 0.1%, with the economic data once again favoring reopening trades and squeezing money out of growth stocks. 

There were big declines in the pharma sector as the European Union signaled its willingness to discuss waiving intellectual property rights over Covid-19 vaccines, an idea floated on Wednesday by President Joe Biden’s chief trade advisor Katharine Tai. Moderna (NASDAQ:) stock fell 9.3% and BioNTech fell 9.0% and Pfizer (NYSE:) – whose business is more diversified – fell 2.9%. The three companies, who are behind the most effective and innovative treatments so far approved to treat Covid-19, have the most to lose from such an idea, as it would effectively end their pricing power over their most valuable drug.

 

