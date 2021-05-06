ViacomCBS beats quarterly revenue estimates on streaming, advertising boost By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: ViacomCBS headquarters is pictured in New York, New York, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
By Helen Coster and Eva Mathews
(Reuters) -ViacomCBS Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street quarterly revenue estimates driven by strong streaming revenue and advertising growth following the March launch of its rebranded Paramount+ service.
The company has 36 million global streaming subscribers after adding 6 million in the quarter. Streaming revenue rose 65% year on year.
Advertising revenue jumped 21% to $2.68 billion, driven by CBS’ broadcasts of Super Bowl LV and NCAA Tournament games.
Affiliate fees, which are those collected from cable, satellite and online distributors, gained 5% to $2.08 billion.
Revenue rose 14% to $7.41 billion in the quarter ended March 31, beating estimates of $7.31 billion, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.
Net earnings attributable rose to $899 million, or $1.42 per share, from $501 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a profit of $1.52, topping estimates of $1.22.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:) shares were up 2.9% at $40.23 in premarket trade.
The shares had been on tear in the first quarter, hitting a record intraday peak of $101.97 on March 15, but then dropped amid a series of block trades tied to the meltdown of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.