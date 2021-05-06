VanEck and BetaShares apply for Aussie crypto ETFs as family offices snap up BTC By Cointelegraph

VanEck and BetaShares apply for Aussie crypto ETFs as family offices snap up BTC
Family offices in Australia are reportedly piling into digital assets as fund managers compete to list the country’s first cryptocurrency-backed exchange-traded fund.
VanEck and BetaShares have each lodged submissions with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) following a rejection of industry speculation in March that the exchange was opposed to such products. The ASX confirmed that had received formal applications from several other investment managers eager to launch their own ETFs.
