UK withdraws patrol boats from Jersey after French Brexit row

PARIS — Britain withdrew its Royal Navy vessels from the waters off Jersey on Thursday but said it would remain on standby to support the Channel island after a dispute with France over post-Brexit fishing rights escalated rapidly.

France and Britain both deployed maritime patrol vessels to the area after a flotilla of French trawlers sailed in protest to Jersey’s main harbor and a French minister suggested earlier in the week that Paris might cut electricity to the island.

French fishermen say they are being unfairly deprived of access to rich fishing grounds off the coast of Jersey, a self-governing British Crown Dependency.

Jersey says it is following the rules for issuing licenses set out in Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. Britain said it backed Jersey. The EU called for calm.

After the French fishing boats left the area, Britain said its Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessels would prepare to return to port in the UK as the “situation is resolved for now.”

“We are pleased that French fishing boats have now left the vicinity of Jersey,” a government spokeswoman said. “We remain on standby to provide any further assistance Jersey requests.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who led the 2016 Brexit campaign, had cast the trade deal as a way to take back control of the United Kingdom’s destiny after Brexit.