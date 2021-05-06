U.S. yields fall before non-farm payrolls report

U.S. yields briefly inched higher after data showed initial

non-farm payrolls print is only just beginning,” he added.

“Inflation remains a near-term risk but so far, the word

which is counter to the bearish narrative,” said Steve Feiss,

“I’d say positions are being squared or shorts covered,

stance. The spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year yields slid

demand with the Federal Reserve repeatedly affirming its dovish

day, as yields on the long end stalled amid increased investor

The yield curve, meanwhile, flattened for a fifth straight

could show a rise of more than one million jobs.

Analysts said whisper numbers suggested that Friday’s report

978,000 new U.S. jobs for April, according to a Reuters poll.

to recovery from the pandemic, analysts said. Economists expect

U.S. payrolls will likely confirm the economy’s solid path

jobless claims data and instead looked ahead to Friday’s key

Thursday in a choppy session, moving within narrow ranges, as

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields weakened on

claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally

adjusted 498,000 for the week ended May 1, compared with 590,000

in the prior week. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020,

when mandatory shutdowns of nonessential businesses were

enforced to slow the first wave of COVID-19 infections.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 540,000

applications in the latest week.

In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell

to 1.56%, from 1.584% late on Wednesday.

U.S. 30-year yields were down at 2.235% from

Wednesday’s 2.256%.

U.S. 5-year note yields, which typically reflect

interest rate expectations, rose to 0.796% from Wednesday’s

0.803%.

Going into Friday’s non-farm payrolls, BMO Capital said in

its latest research note that earlier U.S. numbers that serve as

proxies for the jobs data bode well, with eight positive

reports, and only three negative ones.

That said, it pointed out that even another 1 million-plus

jobs added back to the economy would not be sufficient to

“meaningfully alter the current trading paradigm in the U.S.

rates market.”

The U.S. five-year breakeven inflation backed off a 10-year

high of 2.696% hit on Wednesday. It was last at 2.658%

.

“It appears Treasuries are buying into the FOMC’s relatively

benign (inflation) outlook and concurs price pressures will be

transitory,” Action Economics said in its blog.

May 6 Thursday 2:57PM New York / 1857 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change