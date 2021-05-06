Tigo Energy Demonstrates Optimization to Installers in Brazil with Stark Renováveis Installation

“As a leading electrical distributor serving Brazil since 2010, we were excited to expand our offering into the growing solar market,” according to Rafael Priuli, Owner and Operations Director, Stark. “The opportunity to install Tigo optimizers on our headquarters enabled us to simultaneously maximize the solar generation for our own usage and use the product to thoroughly understand the power of optimization in order to provide great service to our customers.”

The Stark Renováveis team chose a rooftop PV system with 405 Wp modules organized in multiple strings and using GoodWe TM grid-tied inverters. The optimum placement of the modules was on a roof bordering a large construction wall which would ordinarily lead to shade and a degradation of the output. To mitigate the problem of energy lost due to shade, Tigo TS4-A-O optimizers were deployed to ensure the best possible system performance.

CAMPBELL, Calif. — Tigo Energy, Inc. , the solar industry’s leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, announced today that Stark Renováveis has used the Tigo TS4-A-O to mitigate energy lost due to shade on their corporate headquarters in São José do Rio Preto, Brazil. Their confidence in Tigo’s solution drove the selection of the products for their own use. The Tigo solution gives installers and commercial system owners the freedom to choose their preferred inverters and panels along with the right features for optimized, monitored and PV safe systems.

Stark Electric is an importer and distributor of industrial electrical materials that seeks to offer high quality products at competitive prices with superior service throughout the Brazilian market. Stark entered the solar market in 2018, offering equipment from suppliers such as GoodWe, Jntech, and Canadian Solar, along with the Tigo TS4-A-O optimizers. Stark installed rooftop solar at their Central Brazilian headquarters in January of 2021 and commissioned the system at the end of February.

“We are excited to have Stark Electric promoting our product portfolio to the Brazilian market”, said Jurgen Krehnke, Tigo’s Chief Commercial Officer. “South American countries, and Brazil in particular, offer tremendous solar potential and this collaboration with Stark will lead the way. There is no stronger vote of confidence than putting an installation on your own roof and Stark Electric are on their way to realizing tremendous opportunities for both our companies.”

Tigo Energy provides flexible solutions that increase energy production of PV systems with optimization, decrease operating costs with remote monitoring and enhance safety with rapid shutdown capabilities. Tigo is different because it gives its PV customers the power to choose the right features and the right inverter for a tested and certified solution at the equipment and system level that maximizes the benefit for their installation.

About Tigo

Tigo is the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that increase energy production, decrease operating costs, and significantly enhance safety of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo’s TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo’s global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.

About Stark Electric

Stark Electric emerged in 2006 in Shanghai in China as a Trading Company, which created great business partnerships with companies in the Electrical sector. In 2010, aiming exclusively to serve the electric market Brazilian industrial sector, they inaugurated their first distribution company in Brazil, in the city of São José do Rio Preto, São Paul. Understanding that the future of Electrical in the world is sustainable, in 2018 they created the Stark Renováveis, a brand specifically for the purpose of actively contributing globally to the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies. Embracing the clean energy culture and offering sustainable solutions to minimize environmental impacts is important to Stark through Photovoltaic Electrical Engineering Projects Customizable.

https://starkrenovaveis.com.br/

