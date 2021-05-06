The Degrassi Cast Is Reuniting For The 20th Anniversary

This is a class reunion I won’t be skipping.
In honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of Degrassi: The Next Generation, the cast will be coming together for a long overdue alumni gathering.
The reunion is set to take place during the opening day of this year’s virtual ATX TV Festival, which kicks off on June 11.
According to the festival, the panel is set to take a “look back at all the iconic moments that pushed us and our favorite characters to ‘make it through’ the many challenges of growing up.”
And if you managed to watch all 385 episodes of the long-running Canadian teen drama series, you’re bound to recognize lots of your favorite characters from the 14 seasons the show was on the air.
Confirmed actors include Jake Epstein, Aislinn Paul, Shane Kippel, Luke Bilyk, Lauren Collins, Munro Chambers, Daniel Clark, Andrea Lewis and Christina Schmidt.
Co-creator and executive producer Linda Schuyler, EP Stephen Stohn as well as producer, director, and actor Stefan Brogren will also be in attendance.
Meanwhile one megastar former cast member is missing from the lineup: Drake.
Coincidentally, the cast most recently reunited for Drake’s 2018 “I’m Upset” music video, which brought his former co-stars back together on the actual Degrassi set.
Although Drake was missing from the list, the festival announced that additional details would be released in the coming weeks, so fingers crossed that more cast will be revealed!
