Stranger Things Season 4 New Teaser With Dr. Brenner

We haven’t seen the last of Dr. Brenner.
It feels like it has been FOREVER since Stranger Things Season 3 ended, and left us with more questions than answers.
The new teaser trailer opens on a clock, and I couldn’t help but remember when Stranger Things Season 4 was first announced, a clock in the Upside Down was very prominent.
Then, we see a bunch of children in a room playing with toys, while some of them use their powers.
The trailer’s big reveal comes when we see the back of Dr. Brenner as he walks into the room, meaning that Matthew Modine is officially back for Season 4.
The teaser ends with Dr. Brenner saying “something very special” is coming for the kids before we hear him ask Eleven if she’s listening.
And we get our first look at Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Season 4, granted it’s just a close-up of her eyes, but still.
Basically, I have more questions now, but damn, it feels so good to be back in the Stranger Things world, even if it is just for a minute.
While we still don’t have a release date for Stranger Things Season 4, production is currently underway, and I cannot wait to see what unfolds.
What do you think of the new teaser? Any cool details you noticed? Tell us everything in the comments below!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.