Stellantis NV Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Stellantis NV reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Stellantis NV announced earnings per share of €0.4356 on revenue of €37B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €0.3885 on revenue of €36B.

Stellantis NV shares are up 1.36% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.86% from its 52 week high of €15.46 set on March 11. They are under-performing the which is up 10.65% from the start of the year.

Stellantis NV follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

Stellantis NV’s report follows an earnings matched by Moncler SpA on April 21, who reported EPS of €0.0107 on revenue of €365.46M, compared to forecasts EPS of €0.0107 on revenue of €362.99M.

Piaggio&C had beat expectations on April 29 with first quarter EPS of €0.03 on revenue of €385M, compared to forecast for EPS of €0.02 on revenue of €346.3M.

