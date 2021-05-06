Square reports profit in first quarter as bitcoin volumes surge By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and CEO of Twitter, speaks during an interview November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) – Square Inc (NYSE:) reported a quarterly profit on Thursday as sky-high demand for bitcoin drove a surge in cryptocurrency transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App.

The payments firm, led by Twitter Inc (NYSE:) top boss Jack Dorsey, posted a net income of $39.01 million, or 8 cents per share, for the quarter ended March, compared with a loss of $105.9 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

has surged in value this year as the backing of top-tier companies including Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc, Bank of NY Mellon (NYSE:) and Square fuel its march to the mainstream.

Cash App generated $3.51 billion of bitcoin revenue and $75 million of bitcoin gross profit during the first quarter, each up about eleven times year-over-year.

Total net revenue in the quarter surged nearly four-fold to $5.06 billion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR