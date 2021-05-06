Signs the Bitcoin hashrate is starting to move away from China By Cointelegraph

Signs the Bitcoin hashrate is starting to move away from China
Although the majority of mining is still based in China, there are signs it is beginning to shift elsewhere.
Chun Wang, the co-founder of one of Bitcoin’s largest mining pools, F2Pool, reported that China represented less than half of its hash rate during April 2020. Wung noted it was the first time the pool had seen Chinese miners represent a minority of hash rate in its eight years of operation. “The shifting is real,” he said.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.