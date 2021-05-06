Signs the Bitcoin hashrate is starting to move away from China By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Signs the Bitcoin hashrate is starting to move away from China

Although the majority of mining is still based in China, there are signs it is beginning to shift elsewhere.

Chun Wang, the co-founder of one of Bitcoin’s largest mining pools, F2Pool, reported that China represented less than half of its hash rate during April 2020. Wung noted it was the first time the pool had seen Chinese miners represent a minority of hash rate in its eight years of operation. “The shifting is real,” he said.