Saweetie Grateful Busy Schedule Takes Mind Off Pain Caused by Quavo Breakup

WENN/Apega

In a candid interview for a magazine’s cover story, the ‘Tap In’ hitmaker admits she has learned that the world does not stop for her just because she got her heart broken.

AceShowbiz –

Saweetie threw herself into her work to help heal her broken heart after splitting from fellow rapper Quavo.

The “Tap In” hitmaker called it quits with the Migos star in March and in a Twitter statement, suggested Quavo’s infidelity had led to the breakdown of their nearly three-year romance – claims he denied.

Now Saweetie has opened up about the failed relationship in a candid cover interview for W Magazine, revealing she was glad to focus her attention on the publication’s photoshoot on the same day she went public with the split news.

“I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody. And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke [sic],” she said. “I was grateful to be doing the photoshoot. I was like, ‘I can deal with all this later.'”

Saweetie admits her busy schedule became her savior as she tried to cope with the pain of the breakup, reports People.com.

“Work is what I love most,” she shared. “What separates the greats from the pack is endurance. And resilience. I could give my attention to something that could drain me or I could focus on what would empower me. And that is this shoot.”

The hip-hop star had already been giving more thought to the goals she wanted to set for her future during the COVID shutdown, and now she plans to take action to turn her dreams into reality.

“In quarantine, I did a lot of mood-boarding. I had mood boards for fashion, music, and lifestyle,” Saweetie explained.

“Lifestyle would be, what kind of cars do I want to have? What kind of house? When do I want to have kids? If I want to be a fashion girl, how far do I go with that? If you want to be successful, you have to be detailed in life.”

<br />

She has since set her sights on becoming a business mogul, and aims to one day hit a net worth of $900 million (£648 million).

“I look at Rihanna. I look at Kylie [Jenner]. I look at all the girls who are working in the worlds that I’m in,” she continued. “I kind of averaged out the money between all these women I admire, and $900 million is the number. So if I’m having a bad day, I’m just like, ‘$900 million, girl! Go!'”