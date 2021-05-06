Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.23% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.23%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.23%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Int Petrochemical Co (SE:), which rose 3.85% or 1.00 points to trade at 26.95 at the close. Meanwhile, AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:) added 3.76% or 1.05 points to end at 29.00 and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company (SE:) was up 3.07% or 0.52 points to 17.48 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which fell 6.75% or 1.62 points to trade at 22.38 at the close. Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) declined 5.27% or 1.40 points to end at 25.15 and Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company (SE:) was down 3.96% or 5.40 points to 131.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 136 to 59 and 8 ended unchanged.

Shares in AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.76% or 1.05 to 29.00.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 1.23% or 0.81 to $64.82 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 1.10% or 0.76 to hit $68.20 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 1.52% or 27.10 to trade at $1811.40 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.47% to 4.5233, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7500.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 90.953.