Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.23% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.23%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.23%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Int Petrochemical Co (SE:), which rose 3.85% or 1.00 points to trade at 26.95 at the close. Meanwhile, AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:) added 3.76% or 1.05 points to end at 29.00 and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company (SE:) was up 3.07% or 0.52 points to 17.48 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which fell 6.75% or 1.62 points to trade at 22.38 at the close. Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) declined 5.27% or 1.40 points to end at 25.15 and Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company (SE:) was down 3.96% or 5.40 points to 131.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 136 to 59 and 8 ended unchanged.

Shares in AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.76% or 1.05 to 29.00.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 1.23% or 0.81 to $64.82 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 1.10% or 0.76 to hit $68.20 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 1.52% or 27.10 to trade at $1811.40 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.47% to 4.5233, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7500.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 90.953.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR