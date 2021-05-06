Rooney Mara Credits Motherhood for Filling Life With Hope Ahead of Her First Mother’s Day

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Carol’ star has written a heartfelt open letter as part of Farm Sanctuary’s campaign commemorating the day that is specifically dedicated to mothers and maternal figures.

Motherhood has made actress Rooney Mara more determined than ever to be kinder to the world.

The 36-year-old will celebrate her first U.S. Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9 after she and her husband Joaquin Phoenix welcomed son River last year (2020).

And in an open letter written as part of Farm Sanctuary’s Mother’s Day campaign, the “Carol” star admits she feels “fortunate” to be able to care for her son in “all of the ways that nature intended,” and wishes all mothers in the animal kingdom were as lucky.

In the letter, she writes, “As a new mom, Mother’s Day has taken on a special meaning this year. Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world.”

“I feel so fortunate to be able to nurture my son in all of the ways that nature intended, and I wish all mothers in the animal kingdom could experience that sacred maternal bond with their young, devoid of exploitation by humans.”

Rooney went on to highlight three “extraordinary” animals who “survived dire circumstances, healed from their traumas, and graciously share their affection with others” against all odds.

“A Mother’s Day adoption is a gift that keeps giving and supports the wellness of wonderful Sanctuary moms like Henrietta turkey, Jackie cow, and Cynthia goat,” she adds. “As I celebrate my first Mother’s Day, I hope you will join me in honoring all of the inspiring moms and maternal figures who’ve made a difference in your life.”