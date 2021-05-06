Rihanna Debuts New Pixie Haircut With Expensive Look

Rihanna has come to slay!

Rihanna has brought back her iconic pixie haircut!


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The singer debuted her brand new haircut when the paparazzi caught her leaving her favorite Santa Monica Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, earlier today.


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Riri styled her iconic look with a $22,000 vintage tie-dye Dior jacket, an embellished white crop top from indie label Hyein Seo, and a custom-made pair of green pants from Chrome Hearts.


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Rihanna’s accessories were also on point. She looked edgy in her white Versace sunglasses that matched her Amber heels by The Attico and her oversized belt buckle from R13.


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Not to mention, her vintage necklace by Eleuteri was the perfect touch to complete her outfit.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

However, the best part about her look was still her hairstyle. Rihanna used to rock that same look when she was promoting her third studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad.


Showbizireland / Getty Images

Looks like Rihanna might be gearing up for her big return to the music industry — or at least I hope so. A girl can dream!


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

