Rihanna Debuts New Pixie Haircut With Expensive Look

Rihanna has come to slay!
The singer debuted her brand new haircut when the paparazzi caught her leaving her favorite Santa Monica Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, earlier today.
Riri styled her iconic look with a $22,000 vintage tie-dye Dior jacket, an embellished white crop top from indie label Hyein Seo, and a custom-made pair of green pants from Chrome Hearts.
Rihanna’s accessories were also on point. She looked edgy in her white Versace sunglasses that matched her Amber heels by The Attico and her oversized belt buckle from R13.
Not to mention, her vintage necklace by Eleuteri was the perfect touch to complete her outfit.
However, the best part about her look was still her hairstyle. Rihanna used to rock that same look when she was promoting her third studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad.
Looks like Rihanna might be gearing up for her big return to the music industry — or at least I hope so. A girl can dream!
