Reports suggest Goldman Sachs is now offering Bitcoin derivatives By Cointelegraph

Reports suggest Goldman Sachs is now offering Bitcoin derivatives
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) has reportedly opened up futures trading on to Wall Street executives.
According to Bloomberg Law, last month the investment firm began offering trading with non-deliverable forwards, a derivative tied to the price of Bitcoin (BTC) — roughly $56,000 at the time of publication — for which investors can be paid in fiat. Goldman Sachs reportedly lessens its risk to the crypto asset’s infamous volatility by buying and selling Bitcoin futures in block trades on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange using the crypto trading unit of DRW Holdings, Cumberland.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.