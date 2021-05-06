Regeneron Pharma Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Regeneron Pharma Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Regeneron Pharma announced earnings per share of $9.89 on revenue of $2.53B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $8.83 on revenue of $2.55B.

Regeneron Pharma shares are down 0.14% from the beginning of the year, still down 27.42% from its 52 week high of $664.64 set on July 20, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 4.77% from the start of the year.

Regeneron Pharma follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Regeneron Pharma’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.

Pfizer had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $14.58B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7773 on revenue of $13.67B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar