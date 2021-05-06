Pose Mj Rodriguez And Dominique Jackson Reveal Favorite Mother Moments

“Supporting each other is paramount.”
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past three years, you’ve probably heard of the cultural phenomenon, Pose.
While the show is known for iconic ballroom scenes and one-of-a-kind outfits, the core of the story comes from the found families, or houses, forged between members of communities who have been cast aside by society.
During a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Pose stars Mj Rodriguez and Dominique Jackson, who star as Blanca Evangelista and Elektra Abundance, revealed their favorite moments as the two main house mothers on the show.
“I think my most defining moment was the moment Blanca went into Miss Helena’s office and justified her moment as
being the mother of, not only a house, but the mother
of Damon,” Mj explained.
“She really made sure people knew that she was a strong force in this boy’s life and knew she was going to be a strong force in the many people to follow after her. And I think it stood the test of time, too.”
As for Dominique, she first explained how “extremely tough” it was to play Elektra, as she is “very much in contrast to the woman that I have groomed myself to be.”
However, Dominique recounted her favorite moment as, “when I get to come back to reality and I
get to come back to Blanca and say, ‘I love you. I care for you. I’m proud of you.'”
She elaborated by describing how “supporting each other is paramount” when it comes to all relationships, but especially those forged between people in ostracized groups, such as the trans and queer community.
“Those are my favorite moments because we empower [each other]. And it gives us the motivation to move forward, to
want, to process, to grow.”
Brb, I’ll just be here sobbing forever!!
Watch Pose Sundays at 10 p.m. on FX!
