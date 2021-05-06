Piers Morgan Urges Critics of Revamped Snow White Ride to ‘Shut the F**k Up’

WENN/Daniel Deme

SFGate reviewers want the scene of Prince Charming kissing Snow White to be removed from the ride because he kisses her while she is sleeping and ‘without consent.’

AceShowbiz –

Piers Morgan wasn’t having it after critics took issue with the revamped Snow White ride. SFGate reviewers wanted the scene of Prince Charming kissing the princess to be removed from the “Enchanted Wish” ride because the kiss happens without her consent. Upon learning the report, the British TV personality urged them to “shut the f**k up.”

The former “Good Morning Britain” host expressed his condemnation via Twitter on Wednesday, May 5. “For the love of God… Can the woke brigade please just shut the f**k up? You’re pathetic & exhausting, and nobody in the real world agrees with you. Thanks,” he tweeted.

Piers Morgan slammed journalists criticizing the revamped Snow White ride.

Not stopping there, Piers slammed the journalists’ complaint by writing a lengthy essay for the Daily Mail. “Extreme illiberal liberals have sparked a furore which even by their standards is so absurd, so pathetic, so indescribably dumb that I can barely believe it’s real. But it IS real, which is ironic because it’s about something that isn’t,” he stated.

“The latest target of their whiny self-righteous ire is Disney’s newly revamped Snow White’s Enchanted Wish ride at the theme park in Anaheim, California, which has just reopened after 400 days,” the broadcaster added. “Disney said visitors would be ‘absolutely blown away by this dazzling attraction and such a sweet storyline.’ ”

“However, it now ends with the famous scene from the smash hit movie of the iconic ‘true love’s kiss’ between the Prince and Snow White as she sleeps,” the 56-year-old continued.”And it’s this addition to the ride that has sent the wokies out of their minds because they say the Prince didn’t get consent before kissing Snow White and is therefore a sickening sexual predator whose actions will encourage others to commit similar acts of depravity.”

Piers went on to fume, “They find the whole thing incredibly offensive and believe the Prince to be a malevolent sexual deviant because he didn’t ask Snow White for consent – something that may not have struck his mind given that HE THOUGHT SHE WAS DEAD.” He then emphasized, “I refuse to let this happen. I stand with the chivalrous Prince and won’t let the wokies kill Snow White.”

Piers’ argument came after two journalists for SFGate wrote on the website, “Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK?” They added, “It’s hard to understand why the Disneyland of 2021 would choose to add a scene with such old-fashioned ideas of what a man is allowed to do to a woman.”