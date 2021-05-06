Pete Davidson Gave Some Sound Relationship Advice

“If I’m into you, I’m really into you.”

Pete Davidson doesn’t hold back when he’s into someone — and I’m looking at you, Phoebe Dynevor!


Pete, who’s reportedly been flying back and forth to the UK to see Phoebe, recently dished on what he thinks is the key to a successful relationship


“If I’m into you, I’m really into you,” Pete said in a new interview with The Breakfast Club.


Pete added that he’s “very, very honest” and believes it’s important to lay everything out on the table when he’s interested in someone.


“I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?” Pete said.


He continued, “So, I just, off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapists. This is what happens.’ And that can either be a lot for someone…or they could be like, ‘Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.'”


Pete noted that sometimes it can be “a little intense and weird” and not all people can handle that stuff.

And when it comes to a successful relationship, Pete says communication is “really key” and you shouldn’t have to wait to text sometime.


“It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there’s enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, ‘Hey, there’s something wrong today.’ ‘Hey, I’m really happy today,'” Pete explained.

As for long distance, Pete says it’s okay to have some space in a relationship amid a busy schedule.


“If you trust and love the person, they’re doing their thing whatever, I think as long as you guys keep in touch or can understand each other, I think you’ll be fine. That would be my advice,” Pete dished.

While Pete hasn’t spoken out directly about his relationship with Phoebe, I can only assume that these are the things that make it work for them!

