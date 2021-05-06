Peloton revenue surges as home workouts boom during lockdowns By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Peloton logo is seen on an exercise bike after the ringing of the opening bell for the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton



(Reuters) – Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Thursday its quarterly revenue more than doubled as people snapped up its exercise bikes and treadmills to work out indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interactive fitness equipment maker said total quarterly revenue rose 141% to $1.26 billion.

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders narrowed to $8.6 million, or 3 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $55.6 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.