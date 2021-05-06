PayPal says its crypto efforts are producing ‘really great results’ on earnings call By Cointelegraph

PayPal says its crypto efforts are producing ‘really great results’ on earnings call
During PayPal’s Quarter 1 2021 investor update call, president and CEO, Dan Schulman said digital assets had performed strongly for the company and that he believes crypto and central bank digital currencies will be a driving force in forging “a more equitable financial system.”
Following the success of PayPal’s move to embrace crypto assets, much of the call centered around the firm’s recent and future plans for digital assets.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.