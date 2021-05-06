PayPal says its crypto efforts are producing ‘really great results’ on earnings call By Cointelegraph

Following the success of PayPal’s move to embrace crypto assets, much of the call centered around the firm’s recent and future plans for digital assets.

During PayPal’s Quarter 1 2021 investor update call, president and CEO, Dan Schulman said digital assets had performed strongly for the company and that he believes crypto and central bank digital currencies will be a driving force in forging “a more equitable financial system.”

