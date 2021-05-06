Nuvei eyeing $250M acquisition of crypto startup Simplex By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Nuvei eyeing $250M acquisition of crypto startup Simplex

Canadian payments giant Nuvei is reportedly in talks to acquire Simplex, an Israeli cryptocurrency startup, for up to $250 million — sending a strong signal that the electronic payments processing industry is pivoting toward digital currencies.

The deal between Nuvei and Simplex is expected to be finalized “in the next few days,” according to BlockBeats, a Beijing-based blockchain publication. The deal could be worth between $200 million and $250 million.