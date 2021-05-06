Nokia announces blockchain-powered data marketplace By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Smartphone maker Nokia (NYSE:) has announced the launch Nokia Data Marketplace — the company’s enterprise-grade blockchain-based data marketplace infrastructure service.

In a release issued on Wednesday, Nokia revealed that its new blockchain service reportedly offers data transaction and analysis within the framework of a secure private, permissioned blockchain infrastructure.