Nokia announces blockchain-powered data marketplace By Cointelegraph

Nokia announces blockchain-powered data marketplace
Smartphone maker Nokia (NYSE:) has announced the launch Nokia Data Marketplace — the company’s enterprise-grade blockchain-based data marketplace infrastructure service.
In a release issued on Wednesday, Nokia revealed that its new blockchain service reportedly offers data transaction and analysis within the framework of a secure private, permissioned blockchain infrastructure.
