Monster Beverage Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Monster Beverage announced earnings per share of $0.59 on revenue of $1.24B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6125 on revenue of $1.22B.
Monster Beverage shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.19% from its 52 week high of $99.24 set on April 23. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.85% from the start of the year.
Monster Beverage shares lost 1.98% in after-hours trade following the report.
Monster Beverage’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter&Gamble on April 20, who reported EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $18.11B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $17.96B.
Coca-Cola had beat expectations on April 19 with first quarter EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5039 on revenue of $8.68B.
