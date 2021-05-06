Moma Protocol Successfully Completes $2.25M Funding Round By CoinQuora



Moma Protocol Successfully Completes $2.25M Funding Round



Moma Protocol has successfully closed a funding round which raised $2.25 million. Notably, the funding round was led by Fundamental Labs, which also invested in Coinbase.

However, apart from Fundamental Labs, other investors included SevenX Ventures, AU21 Capital, Blocksync Ventures, BuildingBlocks, Coins Group, and others.

As decentralized finance (DeFi) has exploded over the past year the sector has faced increasing challenges due to the unprecedented demand. As such, Moma Protocol aims to solve the scaling, liquidity, and speculative challenges faced in DeFi lending markets. In fact, the protocol’s smart contracts factory creates, manages, accelerates, and aggregates DeFi lending markets.

