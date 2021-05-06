Moderna raises 2021 sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine to $19.2 billion By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021.
(Reuters) – Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc raised its 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 4.3% to $19.2 billion on Thursday, reflecting demand from countries looking to return to normalcy through rapid inoculation.
Earlier this week, Larger rival Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) said it expects $26 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine this year.
Moderna had in February forecast vaccine sales of $18.4 billion.
Since then, wealthy nations have been stocking up shots from Moderna and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE after safety concerns and production problems temporarily sidelined AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) Plc and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) vaccines.
In the first quarter ended March 31, Moderna’s vaccine brought in sales of $1.7 billion.
The company said it plans to file for full approval of the vaccine in the United States this month.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.