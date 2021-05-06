Microchip Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com



Microchip Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



Investing.com – Microchip (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Microchip announced earnings per share of $1.85 on revenue of $1.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $1.46B.

Microchip shares are up 5% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.22% from its 52 week high of $166.67 set on February 17. They are under-performing the which is up 5.63% from the start of the year.

Microchip follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Microchip’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

