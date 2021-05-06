Megan Thee Stallion to Host Pet Show on Snapchat

Instagram

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker has been signed on to front ‘Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion’, which is produced by Will Smith’s Westbrook Media company.

AceShowbiz –

Megan Thee Stallion has a project going on despite taking a break from music. Just weeks after making public her hiatus, the “Hot Girl Summer” femcee announced that she will host an upcoming pet series on Snapchat.

The 26-year-old star shared the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, May 5. “What’s up hotties, it’s Megan Thee Stallion aka the hot girl coach, and as ya’ll all know, I am one of the best dog moms ever…on the planet, the whole entire planet,” she said in a clip.

“I really wanna invite other pet parents to come get wild with me and my boys on the Hot Girl ranch. Thank you Snapchat for helping me put this together,” the Grammy-winning artist went on. “Get ready with ‘Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion’.”

Megan Thee Stallion announced a new show on Snapchat.

“Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion” was one among 128 original shows that were recently ordered by Snapchat. The series, which is produced by Will Smith‘s Westbrook Media company, will see the “Savage” hitmaker interviewing celebrity pet owners as she introduces their pets to her French Bulldog 4oe, pit bull 5ive and Cane Corso Dos.

In addition to Megan, Snapchat has teamed up with Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio for “Charli vs. Dixie”. The show will feature the sisters going head-to-head in “epic challenges that test their bravery, athleticism and ingenuity, while their squad of famous friends judge from the sidelines,” according to the social media platform.

Speaking about the new projects, head of Snap Originals Vanessa Guthrie said in a statement, “We are constantly trying to find stories that we think will resonate with our audience, coupled with talent and creators.”

This came around two weeks after Megan informed her online devotees that she is taking a break from her music career. In a futuristic video she shared on Instagram, there was a text that read, “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle [Meg] has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next.”

“In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach,” the computerized message continued to read. “[[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!”