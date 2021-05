“The worst for [online bullying] is TikTok, which in my opinion has sparked this whole new wave of bullies,” she told NME. “Sometimes, I’ll see a video of myself on my ‘For You’ page and I want to scroll past it as fast as I can. Because I know if I look at it, the comments are going to be horrible and hateful to me and below the belt. That stuff is really tough for me to look at.”